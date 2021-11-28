Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Up 322.9% in November

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 322.9% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Appen from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Get Appen alerts:

OTCMKTS:APPEF opened at $7.25 on Friday. Appen has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $19.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61.

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.