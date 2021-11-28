Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to post sales of $3.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.27 billion. AON reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $12.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.11. The stock had a trading volume of 881,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,518. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. AON has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $326.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

