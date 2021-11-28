Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 82.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 9.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.47.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM opened at $415.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.14 and its 200-day moving average is $391.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

