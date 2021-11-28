Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Anthem were worth $23,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM opened at $415.52 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.53. The company has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.47.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.