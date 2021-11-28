AnRKey X 24 Hour Volume Reaches $816,426.00 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 27th. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $33.31 million and $816,426.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00061009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00074710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00101550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.24 or 0.07356072 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,972.66 or 0.99699336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,256,991 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io

