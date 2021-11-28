Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Update

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,000 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the October 31st total of 3,011,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,050.0 days.

Shares of Angang Steel stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. Angang Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Get Angang Steel alerts:

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products. It offers hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, and medium and thick plates. The company was founded on May 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Anshan, China.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.