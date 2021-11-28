Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Lowered to $70.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.80.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,378,000 after purchasing an additional 96,514 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after purchasing an additional 159,690 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.