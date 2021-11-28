Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target reduced by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.80.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $56,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

