Analyzing Star Equity (STRR) and Its Peers

Star Equity (NASDAQ: STRR) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Star Equity to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Star Equity has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity’s rivals have a beta of 18.80, meaning that their average share price is 1,780% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Star Equity and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million -$6.46 million 32.63 Star Equity Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 13.96

Star Equity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Star Equity. Star Equity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Star Equity and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star Equity Competitors 235 947 1774 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 30.63%. Given Star Equity’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Star Equity has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 1.34% -36.15% -9.11% Star Equity Competitors -280.71% -20.29% -14.24%

Summary

Star Equity rivals beat Star Equity on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

