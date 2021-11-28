Analyzing Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) & Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

This table compares Siebert Financial and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siebert Financial 8.24% 13.09% 0.47% Robinhood Markets -183.63% -282.13% -17.15%

This table compares Siebert Financial and Robinhood Markets’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siebert Financial $54.87 million 1.62 $2.97 million $0.17 16.94 Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 25.03 $7.45 million N/A N/A

Robinhood Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Siebert Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Siebert Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of Siebert Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Siebert Financial and Robinhood Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Robinhood Markets 1 6 6 0 2.38

Robinhood Markets has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 62.37%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Siebert Financial.

Summary

Robinhood Markets beats Siebert Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.