Analyzing Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Regency Centers pays out 122.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boston Properties pays out 192.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Boston Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Regency Centers and Boston Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 8 6 0 2.43 Boston Properties 2 6 4 0 2.17

Regency Centers presently has a consensus target price of $70.31, suggesting a potential downside of 1.34%. Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $120.15, suggesting a potential upside of 7.59%. Given Boston Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and Boston Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.02 billion 12.01 $44.89 million $1.95 36.54 Boston Properties $2.77 billion 6.31 $872.73 million $2.04 54.75

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Regency Centers. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 29.44% 5.00% 2.82% Boston Properties 11.71% 4.08% 1.47%

Summary

Regency Centers beats Boston Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers. The company was founded by Martin Edward Stein, Sr. and Joan Wellhouse Newton in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde in 1970 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

