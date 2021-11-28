Analyzing Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Pacific Valley Bank alerts:

20.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 22.85% N/A N/A Landmark Bancorp 31.29% 15.66% 1.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Landmark Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.81 $3.25 million $1.01 11.09 Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million 2.15 $19.49 million $4.30 7.00

Landmark Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank. Landmark Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pacific Valley Bank and Landmark Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Valley Bank Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bank engage in the provision of financial services. It includes deposit products such as checking, savings and money market, and certificate deposits, and online solutions like online banking, bill pay,remote deposit, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. The firm serves customers who operate a small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families residing in Monterey County. The company was founded on September 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.