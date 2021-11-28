Analyzing NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

NeoPhotonics has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NeoPhotonics and NXP Semiconductors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics $371.16 million 2.19 -$4.37 million ($0.82) -18.83 NXP Semiconductors $8.61 billion 6.56 $52.00 million $5.66 37.54

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NeoPhotonics and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics -14.93% -21.90% -12.03% NXP Semiconductors 14.98% 31.12% 12.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NeoPhotonics and NXP Semiconductors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics 0 7 2 0 2.22 NXP Semiconductors 0 8 14 1 2.70

NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus price target of $15.71, indicating a potential upside of 1.78%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus price target of $233.74, indicating a potential upside of 10.02%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than NeoPhotonics.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats NeoPhotonics on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

