Analyzing Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF)

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Amkor Technology and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 POET Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amkor Technology presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.53%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 9.56% 21.78% 10.33% POET Technologies N/A -108.20% -83.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.1% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amkor Technology and POET Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $5.05 billion 1.08 $338.14 million $2.26 9.84 POET Technologies $4.43 million 53.24 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -12.93

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats POET Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.