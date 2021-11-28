Analysts Set Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) PT at GBX 170.42

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 170.42 ($2.23).

Several research firms have issued reports on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 188 ($2.46) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

LON VOD opened at GBX 109.62 ($1.43) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.03 billion and a PE ratio of -219.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 120.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.00%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

