Analysts Set Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT at $52.80

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,188 shares of company stock worth $2,582,362 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,548,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 63,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 188,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,771. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.42. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

