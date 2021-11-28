Analysts Set Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Price Target at $0.78

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

SNDL stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Sundial Growers has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 5.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sundial Growers by 131.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

