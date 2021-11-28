Analysts Set Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Price Target at $0.78

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
SNDL stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Sundial Growers has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 5.69.
About Sundial Growers
Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
