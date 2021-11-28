Analysts Set Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

MX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. 224,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,354. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $850.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

