Analysts Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) PT at $87.22

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.22.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.39. 470,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,917. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5,739.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

