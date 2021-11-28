Analysts Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Target Price at $320.27

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,413 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $189,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 483,211 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after acquiring an additional 455,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,068,000 after acquiring an additional 385,038 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $13.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.15. 557,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.76 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

