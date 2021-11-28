Analysts Set Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) PT at $12.56

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

BHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,744,520,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of BHG opened at $3.73 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). Equities analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

