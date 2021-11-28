Analysts Set Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Target Price at $349.00

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASHTY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $169.12 and a 1-year high of $349.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

