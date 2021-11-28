Analysts Set Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT at $43.80

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of AGGZF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

