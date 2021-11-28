Analysts Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Post $1.25 EPS

Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. UFP Industries reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after acquiring an additional 555,622 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 270.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 341,822 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 24.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,736,000 after buying an additional 328,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in UFP Industries by 192.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 198,561 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,891,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $92.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

