Analysts Expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SkillSoft.

SKIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other news, CFO Ryan H. Murray acquired 17,500 shares of SkillSoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

SkillSoft stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. SkillSoft has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

