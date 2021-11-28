Analysts Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce $192.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.70 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $145.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $670.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.91 million to $702.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $867.34 million, with estimates ranging from $754.72 million to $956.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.50) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.41.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.62. 473,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,948. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

