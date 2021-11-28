Analysts Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.35 Million

Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report $294.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.54 million and the highest is $303.70 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $300.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.55. 607,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,596. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 206,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

