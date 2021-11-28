Analysts Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report $142.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. Duluth reported sales of $135.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $712.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710.40 million to $714.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $780.70 million, with estimates ranging from $768.50 million to $792.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.73 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLTH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Duluth stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.87. Duluth has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

