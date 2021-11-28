Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to post $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,131,000 after acquiring an additional 458,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after acquiring an additional 393,060 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after acquiring an additional 606,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,918,000 after acquiring an additional 151,757 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.56. 3,456,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,700. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

