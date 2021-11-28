Analysts Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.78. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,692 shares of company stock worth $35,911,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $171.57 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

