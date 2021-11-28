Analysts Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.78. Blackbaud reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,004. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,743.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

