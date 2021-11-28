Analysts Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report sales of $2.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.81 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $11.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

NYSE:APD traded down $4.20 on Friday, hitting $293.64. 619,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,279. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.98 and a 200-day moving average of $286.34. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.