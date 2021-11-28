Analysts Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.71 Billion

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to announce sales of $8.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.62 billion. Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $34.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.31 billion to $34.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.51 billion to $36.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 417,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,176. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $129.57 and a one year high of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

