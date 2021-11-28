Analysts Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.00. 7,113,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,795. The company has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 38,678 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 95,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.