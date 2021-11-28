Analysts Anticipate Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will post sales of $3.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.40 billion. Principal Financial Group posted sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year sales of $13.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $14.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

NASDAQ PFG traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.91. 1,709,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,982. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

