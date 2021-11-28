Analysts Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.02. Park-Ohio posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKOH shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $265.99 million, a P/E ratio of -162.38 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -384.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Park-Ohio by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 812,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,728,000 after buying an additional 26,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Park-Ohio by 8.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Park-Ohio by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

