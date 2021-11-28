Analysts Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to Post $4.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.02. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings per share of $7.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $17.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $17.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $25.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.87 to $29.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 EPS.

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $8,376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total transaction of $30,647,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,524 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after buying an additional 515,989 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 276,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,739,000 after purchasing an additional 230,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,359,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXST opened at $155.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $171.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.