Analysts Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.24. Minerals Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

MTX stock opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.89 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,380 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after acquiring an additional 155,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,285,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after buying an additional 102,732 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

