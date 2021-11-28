Analysts Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.24. Minerals Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

MTX stock opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.89 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,380 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after acquiring an additional 155,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,285,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after buying an additional 102,732 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.