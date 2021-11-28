Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADI. Truist upped their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.48.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.07. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.