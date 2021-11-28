Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMYT. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Amryt Pharma has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $15.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $607.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of -0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 37.0% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,888,000. Finally, MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.