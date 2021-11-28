American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

AMT stock opened at $262.87 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

