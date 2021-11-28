American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Cut by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.6% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $85,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 26.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 872,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,451,000 after purchasing an additional 183,320 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in American Tower by 26.8% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $262.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $119.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

