American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of American Superconductor worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Superconductor by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $2,609,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Superconductor by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 41.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 77,259 shares during the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSC. TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $13.28 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

