American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Down 95.3% in November

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the October 31st total of 271,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ABMC stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. American Bio Medica has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.29.
American Bio Medica Company Profile
