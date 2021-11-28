American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Down 95.3% in November

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the October 31st total of 271,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ABMC stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. American Bio Medica has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

