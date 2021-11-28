América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.80

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.80 and traded as high as $17.00. América Móvil shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 3,082 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80.

Get América Móvil alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 24.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 18.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in América Móvil by 57.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter.

América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMOV)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.