Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Position Trimmed by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,541,000 after purchasing an additional 72,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,352,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after buying an additional 987,162 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ameresco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,763,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Ameresco by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after buying an additional 360,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC opened at $89.70 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $55,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $1,305,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,432 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,093. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

