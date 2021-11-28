Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $333,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $220,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,156.80.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,412.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,408.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.