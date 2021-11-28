Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALSMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HSBC started coverage on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS ALSMY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 109,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,885. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. Alstom has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

