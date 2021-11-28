ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Down 96.8% in November

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the October 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CPBLF remained flat at $$9.70 during trading hours on Friday. ALS has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08.

About ALS

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

