Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alibaba’s fiscal second quarter results were driven by solid momentum across its Core Commerce segment. Strong China and International Commerce businesses remained positive. Further, its robust New Retail strategy which is gaining strong traction in the market remains a major positive. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Freshippo and Intime Department Stores. Well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. Additionally, the company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. However, rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies poses a serious risk. Additionally, the regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major headwinds. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BABA. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.01.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $133.35 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $131.22 and a 12 month high of $278.92. The firm has a market cap of $361.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.86 and a 200-day moving average of $184.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

